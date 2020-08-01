Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two people on drug charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in custody after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 43 North in Franklin County.
Agents discovered and seized approximately 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine during the stop that was being trafficked into Franklin County.
Authorities arrested Phillip Camp and Nicole Ellenburg both of Haleyville AL. They are charged with Drug Trafficking – Methamphetamine.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between agencies working with the ALEA Division E Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Agencies directly involved in the operation were the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigation and Patrol Divisions, ALEA State Bureau of Investigation, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, and the 25th and 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices .
