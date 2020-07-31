Volunteers show support with flower bouquets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 50 volunteers hit the streets Friday to hand deliver 75 bouquets of flowers to people in Madison County.
The group of volunteers is from Friends Inc. They offer support and friendship to people with serious illnesses or disabilities.
For executive director Jan Brewer, it was a great day.
“It felt really good. First of all, I haven’t seen my volunteers since all this started so to see their faces, or almost see their faces under their masks, just seeing them come here today was such a blessing,” Brewer said.
Each volunteer also got a COVID-19 “cure bag” with hand sanitizer, a mask and gloves in it for safety.
