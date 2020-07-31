Scattered storms expected for your Friday afternoon

Hot and muggy start to your Friday, and that will spill over into the afternoon hours. Clouds continue to build as we near and go past the noon hour, and with that we see the likelihood of showers and storms increasing.
A front to the north will continue to bring rain into the Tennessee Valley with downpours expected through Saturday afternoon.
Heat indices will be in the triple digits for the afternoon thanks to all that humidity. Highs for today are nearing 90 degrees for some, but others will vary depending on when, and how long the rain hovers over us.
Going into the start of your weekend, and the first day of August, we dip slightly below average as a front passes us, bringing with it milder temperatures and a little less humidity.
That front won't pass through until later Saturday, so expect the morning and afternoon to be muggy.
For today and tomorrow, chances at more severe weather are possible, leaning more towards Saturday afternoon. Closing out your weekend on Sunday, highs will dip into the mid 80s, and we will see more sunshine headed into next week.
For the next ten days, cooler temperatures, less humidity and more sunshine are on the way. By the end of next week we see the 90s return.
