Poll workers needed ahead of November 3 General Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recruiting efforts are underway to help staff Alabama’s 1,980 polling places ahead of the November 3 General Election.
Poll workers are paid for their work, but there are several requirements to become a poll worker:
- Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.
- Must be registered to vote at the precinct in which they desire to act as a poll worker.
- Must attend a mandatory poll worker training. There are no exceptions to this requirement.
- Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship, and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.
Fill out the application on the secretary of state website to become a poll worker and return it to your local Probate Office.
Alabamians ages 16 or older who are enrolled in high school or college are able to apply to become a student poll worker intern, through contacting their local Probate Judge, after filling out a form.
