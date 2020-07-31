Murder investigation leads to arrest in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent murder investigation by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has resulted in the arrest of a Huntsville man.
Druvanta Trenain Love, age 26, was arrested for murder in the death investigation of Stacey Lashay Pleasure.
HPD says the investigation began on July 8 when they were called to the scene of a deceased man in an open, grassy area off of the 2700 block of Oakwood Road. The man was later identified as Stacy Pleasure. The death was a result of a shooting.
Investigators developed Love as a suspect during the investigation and put out a BOLO alert for him.
In the early morning hours of July 31, officers on patrol spotted a possible domestic dispute in a motel parking lot on University Drive between a male and female. Upon contact, the male was later identified as Love. He threw drugs on the ground that were later field tested to be methamphetamine.
Love was arrested on scene for domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. Major Crimes Investigators were notified of his arrest and a criminal interview was conducted this morning regarding the homicide investigation where he was subsequently arrested on the charge of murder.
