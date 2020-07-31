Huntsville man wanted in South Carolina has a violent past

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man wanted in South Carolina is facing charges of assault, kidnapping and burglary. Police say 35-year-old Christopher Pride was spotted in the Rocket City this week and he could still be in the area.
Christopher Pride is wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police department in connection to a violent crime that happened on Tuesday. He faces charges of assault, kidnapping, and unlaw possession of a gun- just to name a few.
Police believe he may be back in the Huntsville area. The night after the incident in South Carolina, Huntsville Police were called to the Butler Terrace Apartments for an incident allegedly involving Pride. “This individual pulled a weapon on them, that is the reason we were called,” said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department. “At the time that we arrived there was no actual contact and we were unable to find him that evening.”
It’s not their first run in with Pride. Huntsville Police said he has a violent history. “There is an unusual amount of cases filed for violence against different victims. There is a history between him and Huntsville Police.”
Pride has been the center of multiple Crime Stoppers reports dating back to 2014. He is also a convicted sex offender who's still on the run for failing to register with law enforcement. His most recent arrest was in Athens when he gave a fake name to officers while driving a stolen vehicle.
Pride is currently out on bond. “If he is stopped by any agency those warrants can be served.”
If you see him, do not approach him; he's considered dangerous. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone wishing to making an anonymous tip can do so by contacting Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.