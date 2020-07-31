Huntsville man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges in S.C.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 30, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:51 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A manhunt is underway for a Huntsville man.

33-year-old Christopher Mariquez Pride is wanted by police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He faces charges of assault kidnapping, grand larceny, burglary, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police say the charges refer to an incident on July 28. Police say Pride fled in a stolen silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and reference report number 20-013483.

Huntsville police say they received a call on Wednesday that Pride was at Butler Terrace and threatening someone with a gun.

