“His Way” addiction treatment center prepares to open new facility for women

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you know someone looking for help with drug addiction, there is a new option in Huntsville.
“His Way”, a Christian residential recovery program for men, has been working hard on a brand new facility for women, which is scheduled to open next week.
His Way started the women’s program in November after recognizing that there are not many addiction treatment centers for women in Madison County.
The non-profit helps individuals with every aspect of their life whether it be legal help, financial, relationships, or spiritual.
Members receive a special 12-step program with a biblical focus.
His Way has four thrift stores across Madison County that are called “Saving Way.”
All proceeds from the thrift stores support the program so that individuals can live at the residential facility at an affordable rate.
Program director Jeremy Mitchell wants the community to know that neither the shops nor the treatment centers are in danger of closing because of the pandemic.
“I think the thing that we see right now is that people are concerned that facilities like ours won’t be able to help anymore because of the COVID pandemic,” Mitchell said. “And everybody knows somebody that is struggling with drug addiction or alcoholism that needs that opportunity and we are just trying to provide it for them. Just keep us in mind as we do the work and just pray that we can continue doing the job that we are called to do.”
His Way is gearing up for a fundraising event on August 27 at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville.
Guest speaker Rick Burgess will be in attendance and dinner will be served.
Mitchell says they are sensitive to the COVID pandemic and will be abiding by all state regulations.
All proceeds from the event will go to His Way.
