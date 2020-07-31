Heavy rain & storms expected by the early afternoon today

Happy Friday! We have more periods of heavy rain on the way today despite the drier start to the day.
A boundary is stalled up to our north keeping storms into Tennessee to start the day. While we are dry to start the day we are also waking up to more of the humidity and warmth. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s. This afternoon we will be between 84 to 92 degrees this afternoon depending on how long it takes the storms to develop. We expect clouds through much of the morning with as southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Expecting storms to fire up after noon today and press eastward throughout the morning. These are expected to pick up as we move into the afternoon with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.
Looks like we will see a cold front push towards the Valley late Saturday which will keep showers and storms in the forecast along with the high humidity. Temperatures will be dependent on the sun and clouds. More clouds and rain would lead to the low to mid 80s while more sunshine will bring us near the 90-degree mark. The front will pass through the evening and overnight into Sunday which bring us a slight break in the humidity as we move into next week. That means a beautiful day for Sunday and Monday with the mid 80s and drier weather! We also are keeping a close eye on now Hurricane Isaias and its impacts for us here. It is churning through the waters in the Caribbean and is moving towards the United States. Right now it looks like there will be impacts along the east coast of Florida and the Eastern US seaboard later this weekend. Keep checking back for more updates!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
