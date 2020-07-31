Heavy rain & storms expected by the early afternoon today

Looks like we will see a cold front push towards the Valley late Saturday which will keep showers and storms in the forecast along with the high humidity. Temperatures will be dependent on the sun and clouds. More clouds and rain would lead to the low to mid 80s while more sunshine will bring us near the 90-degree mark. The front will pass through the evening and overnight into Sunday which bring us a slight break in the humidity as we move into next week. That means a beautiful day for Sunday and Monday with the mid 80s and drier weather! We also are keeping a close eye on now Hurricane Isaias and its impacts for us here. It is churning through the waters in the Caribbean and is moving towards the United States. Right now it looks like there will be impacts along the east coast of Florida and the Eastern US seaboard later this weekend. Keep checking back for more updates!