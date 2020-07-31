Finding the right tutor for your child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen ads on social media with people offering to help tutor your child for the upcoming school year as so many districts move to start virtually, but how to do you pick the right one?
Tutoring experts advise parents to be very picky when choosing a tutor. Directors at Tutor Doctor - a company that places tutors with families - say ask a lot of questions before you hire. Look for someone who has teaching or tutoring experience, specifically in the subject your child needs help in. For example, if your child struggles in Algebra, you want someone who is good in Algebra - not Literature.
Directors also advise you to ask for references to confirm their teaching experience. Some examples of teaching verification could include their college transcript or recommendations from other families who used their tutoring service. Make sure you ask specific questions during the interview process, including how children they worked with previously performed academically with their help and what is their teaching style.
“You want to look at the personality of the tutor and the personality of the student. You want to make sure they mesh as well as the teaching style of the tutor. You can have the best teacher in the world, but if they don’t mesh with the student it’s not going to work,” said Ray Brauer, Tutor Doctor.
Experts also advise doing a background check if you plan to bring the person into your home.
