Falcons poised for big season in Class 7A

“We’re blessed with 24 phenomenal senior leaders who led us through the quarantine, making sure that they weren’t sitting on the couch and doing those kinds of things. I can’t say enough about those seniors have showed up and led this football team. It’s great as a coach that you don’t always have to be that voice. Those seniors know what you expect from them, and kind of how the program should be run, and they’re able to lead that locker room.”