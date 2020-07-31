Doctors remind parents to get children vaccinated before the upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors are reminding parents to make sure your child gets their vaccines this year and warn it may be even more important as we continue dealing with COVID.
They stress it’s about controlling what we have control over. There’s no COVID vaccine yet, but there are vaccines for a lot of common childhood illnesses like whooping cough or the flu shot.
Doctors say vaccinations have been down the last few months. The Vaccines for Children program reported ordering 2.5 million fewer doses this year of common vaccines because people weren’t getting them and that has doctors concerned.
Doctors say make sure you take these preventative health steps, even if your child will learn virtually this year.
“Whether they are in school or not, there will still be places where they go and places their parents go. So, again it’s important to vaccinate against the things that we can prevent. and if we can prevent influenza or at least somewhat combat influenza I think it will make a difference,” said Dr. Kelli Tapley, Pediatrician.
If you’re concerned about bringing you child into the doctor’s office, call ahead. Many are putting strict safety measures in place. For example, Dr. Tapley says her office limits capacity and deep cleans between appointments. They also only see sick clients during one half of the day and healthy clients during the other half to limit exposure.
