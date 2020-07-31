Deshler aims for big 2020 season

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Howard Chappell Stadium, home to the Deshler Tigers. A proud program who under second-year head coach Randall Martin want to bring the program back to championships.
“I don’t think you can sustain a winning program until you start doing the little stuff right, everyday,” Martin said. “It’s gotta mean something to them and we’re starting to understand that. Our coaches do a good job each and everyday and instilling that into our players. The players have been receptive to it. I’m just real proud about the direction that we’re going, as far as our culture and doing the day to day things right and the importance of doing them right.”
Last season the Tigers lost their first two games of the season but finished with nine wins and a trip to the third round of playoffs. Those core group of seniors could propel this season’s team do a deeper run.
“Before I took the job people were saying you’re probably gonna have a rough year you don’t have a lot coming back. When I got here those kids never expected that. They just wouldn’t accept that and they took ownership of this team. Because we were bad early, We started, but our schedule was tough, but we improved gradually throughout the season was all due to those seniors and this coaching staff.”
A scheduling change for the Tigers. The Muscle Shoals game has been moved to Sept. 25. The Russellville game will not be played this season. The goal, keeping kids safe.
“We want to just delay that a little bit, and just kinds take a step back. We’re still gonna work. We’re not gonna go full pads next week and delay that a little bit. And it all has to do with the safety of players. That’s number one and it always will be.”
