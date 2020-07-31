Decatur man faces first degree arson charge following fire on Westmead Drive

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested Thursday following an arson investigation.
On July 30, the Decatur Police Department responded to a fire on Westmead Drive SW. The Decatur Fire Marshal determined the fire was started intentionally.
During the investigation, 36-year-old Martin Wayne Hicks was developed as a suspect and later charged with first degree arson.
Hicks was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, per Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell.
This fire is not believed to be connected to the recent arson investigation at Walmart.
