Decatur man faces first degree arson charge following fire on Westmead Drive
Martin Wayne Hicks (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 31, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 12:53 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested Thursday following an arson investigation.

On July 30, the Decatur Police Department responded to a fire on Westmead Drive SW. The Decatur Fire Marshal determined the fire was started intentionally.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Martin Wayne Hicks was developed as a suspect and later charged with first degree arson.

Hicks was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, per Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell.

This fire is not believed to be connected to the recent arson investigation at Walmart.

