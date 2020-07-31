19% of COVID-19 tests in Alabama are positive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State data shows a high percentage of positive coronavirus tests.
Because populations and case numbers are different in different states, a fair way to compare them is by the percent of positive test results.
In Alabama, 687,000 people have been tested according to state health data, and of those folks, 19% were found to have COVID-19.
That alarms doctors because just a month ago, it was less than half of that, and nationally the percentage is just 7%.
“We need to drive down the positivity of SARS COVID-2 of 19 percent that we see in Alabama, to something like they’re seeing in Rhode Island which is 1%, so we can do it, we just have to keep on it,” said Dr. Marrazzo at UAB.
The good news is that more than 35,000 people are listed as recovered from the virus.
