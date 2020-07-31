Birmingham mom couldn’t hold newborn for a month after COVID-19 diagnosis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Baby JaCarley wasn’t due until September, but her momma was getting ready for work one day in June when she knew something wasn’t right.
“The pain just getting worse and worse,” said Sasha Jackson. Jackson went to UAB and learned she was in labor far too early.
“They told me I was going to have to have her,” said Jackson. Per protocol, they tested her for COVID-19, and then she had JaCarly... born at just 1lb 3oz.
“Three hours after she was born, the doctor came in to tell me I tested positive for COVID,” Jackson recalled. She wouldn’t get to even touch her newborn daughter for a month.
“It was just a nightmare,” the new mother said.
JaCary had to stay in the NICU.
“It really set in for me when I got to go home and she wasn’t with me,” said Jackson.
She had to wait to hold JaCory until July 22nd. She finally gets to visit her daughter now, but JaCarly will have to stay in the hospital a little longer.
“Her nickname is Miracle, because she’s a little miracle,” said Jackson.
She asks that people make sure to wear masks and wash their hands, in the hopes no other pregnant woman will go through what she did.
