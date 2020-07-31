Athens City Council approves $10K for outdoor dining barriers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Outdoor dining at several downtown Athens eateries is here to stay.
Mayor Ronnie Marks and the City Council approved $10,000 in funding to keep the concept going.
The city has been trying to help restaurant owners while capacity restrictions were in place by closing down some sidewalks to allow for expanded outdoor seating to help increase business.
The money will be used to purchase permanent barriers for the outdoor dining spaces.
City officials hope this will help customers feel safer when they return to the downtown area.
