Alabama A&M students graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Today, more than 700 Alabama A&M students graduated at Louis Crew Stadium.
The graduation ceremony began just after 7:00 this morning.
Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D) gave the commencement speech for the 2020 graduates. During his speech, Jones challenged graduates to pursure their passions and hold themselves accountable.
Graduates wore the traditional cap and gowns as well as face masks. All graduates and attendees were required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
