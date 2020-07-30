Suspect arrested after multiple car break-ins at DeKalb County swimming spot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple car break-ins at Matheny’s Bridge at the intersection of county roads 43 and 56 near the Jackson County line.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Over the last month, sheriff’s deputies from DeKalb and Jackson counties have received numerous reports of vehicles being broken into while citizens were swimming at the creek around Matheny’s Bridge.
Most of the items stolen were wallets and cellphones left in vehicles while the owners were swimming. In most instances, windows were smashed out of cars to steal the items inside, deputies said.
On Wednesday, investigators, deputies and agents with the DeKalb County narcotics unit conducted an undercover operation to catch the suspect in the act. The sheriff’s office says a suspect they had previously identified was caught in the act of stealing from a vehicle.
Robbie Lewis, 41, of Dutton was apprehended at the parking area at the intersection of county roads 43 and 56 at approximately 4 p.m.
Lewis is currently in the DeKalb County Detention Center on four charges of breaking and entering a vehicle.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is remind anyone swimming at Matheny’s Bridge or doing any other outdoor activity to remember to lock your car. Also, either take your valuables with you or hide them in your vehicle.
