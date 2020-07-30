Schools in need of substitute teachers before start of the year

NORTH ALABAMA, Ala. (WAFF) - For in-person learning this upcoming school year, substitute teachers may play a crucial role.
”For us it’s most important that We’re hearing from schools that they’re going to need us even more than usual,” Kelly Education Regional Vice President Chris Zuber said.
Kelly Education is a nationwide company that contracts substitute teachers with local schools. The company contracts with more than 50 schools in Alabama, including several here in North Alabama.
School districts include Decatur City Schools, Florence City Schools, Guntersville City Schools, Muscle Shoals Schools, and Tuscumbia City Schools.
Zuber says there’s a lack of teachers and in turn, substitutes, state-wide.
”We’re just not graduating enough teaches. There’s a real teacher shortage now. So, as a result it’s more and more challenging for schools to start the school year and maintain the school year with the right number of teachers they need,” Zuber explained.
Kelly Education is also training its substitutes on virtual learning.
Zuber says with cases still rising in Alabama, teachers and substitutes need to be prepared for anything.
”Many people don’t realize that they might be qualified to be a substitute teacher. You don’t have to be a certified teacher, you don’t have to have a certified degree or a masters to make a difference in a child’s life,” Zuber said.
To learn more about substitute teaching, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.