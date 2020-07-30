Scattered showers & storms with more humidity today

Friday and Saturday will bring more storms chances as well along with high humidity. Temperature both days will likely stay below 90-degrees, but the highs themselves will all depend on sunshine. We are more likely to see the mid to upper 80s both days, but feels like temperatures will also be sky high due to the intense humidity. We are watching the potential for a cold front on Sunday will potentially bring us a slight break in the humidity as we move into next week. It is still not clear if the front will push through the Valley or pass just to our north and stall. If it passes through then we will see overnight temperatures next week fall into the mid to upper 60s with lower humidity. We also are keeping a close on Tropical Storm Isaias and its impacts for us here. Still early in the process but we will closely monitor this as it continues to develop.