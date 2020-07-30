Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater takes over Albertville Farmer’s Market

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Farmer’s Market will soon have a new location and new owners.
The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater is taking over the operations of the downtown Albertville Farmer’s Market.
Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Director of Entertainment and Events, Tyler May said their mission is to improve the community and was excited when the opportunity came about.
He said it will be a great opportunity to provide the community not only with a new environment, but additional resources they can use.
“What that means is that they when they come to the farmer’s market, they come for other reasons than just to shop. Maybe they’ll enjoy our walking trails, playgrounds and the aquatic center. We are also looking to improve some things at the market like live entertainment, we’ll have Wi-Fi capabilities, and there will be restrooms on site,” said May.
The farmer’s market is expected to locate at the park in May 2021.
Right now, the market will stay downtown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
