Rain off and on for your afternoon

Scattered rain will continue throughout the afternoon today. We can expect this to continue off and on throughout the majority of your Thursday. Rain will help us to stay cooler throughout the early evening, reaching the mid-80s for our daytime high.
Humidity will be high and less than comfortable. We close out the evening in the lower 70s, under cloudy skies.
More storms are on the way for the overnight hours. Friday, we continue to trend cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again. Rain will continue for most of the afternoon on Friday. Much like today, we can expect widespread scattered rainfall, with some areas of downpour.
For your weekend, and the start to August, we will continue with rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Rain begins to fizzle out as we close out the weekend, and temperatures are slow to rise back into the 90s.
For next week we are looking at the 80s once again with more sunshine. We see the 90s return by next weekend.
