Opening guidelines released for Florence City Schools

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Superintendent Jimmy Shaw says students will be back in-class on Aug 20.
Students will have the option for in-person or virtual class.
On Thursday, they released a detailed back-to-school plan.
Shaw said that safety is his number one priority.
Schools will have thermal imaging cameras to take temperatures.
They will also enforce social distancing in classrooms and on school buses, and during lunch period.
Masks will be required. He said they will treat masks as if they are part of the dress code.
He also said it is vitally important that everyone from parents, to teachers, staff, and students do their part to keep everyone as safe as possible.
“Any of the symptoms that CDC or ADPH has put out we ask parents to be the first line of defense and keep those students at home and we say that because it’s not just about their student. It is about the student body and the adults of the school as a whole as much as we can sanitize and clean and do all of those steps, that can all be undone if people don’t do that home screening at home on some levels,” said Shaw,
