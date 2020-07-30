More than $500K raised in ‘Save Space Camp’ fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mission is a third of the way complete! More than $500,000 has been raised to save Space Camp. But the U.S. Space & Rocket Center still needs your help.
To donate, click here.
The Sparks family is new to Huntsville and visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center multiple times. They are encouraging everyone who has been impacted by the education and discovery that happens inside to donate to “Save Space Camp.”
Wesley Sparks moved to Huntsville in March and is already amazed by the research and exploration of the Rocket City.
“Seeing the SR-71 Blackbird plane, the different air crafts behind the center,” said Sparks. “From the first time, we knew we wanted to do the family membership. So, we joined for the year.”
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center has inspired dreams of space travel for decades but now it’s in danger of closing its doors for good because of the pandemic’s financial hits. “Sadly this means letting go over 90 percent of our valued personnel,” said Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission Chairman John Nerger.
In hopes of staying open, the center launched a new fundraising campaign called “Save Space Camp.” The goal: to raise $1.5 million by October.
“It’s been great to see the quick reaction by the local population to start donating and contributing over $500,000 so far to cover the short fall,” said Sparks.
But there is still more work to do before their mission is complete. The museum’s survival is not only vital for our local economy but for future generations to keep inspiring scientists, engineers, and educators for years to come.
“They didn’t grow up watching space shuttle launches, now that it is coming back, having this close by every time we drive down the road past the rockets, they immediately point at them and say the rockets.”
You can still visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center with a timed-ticket entry and your mask.
There are still spots remaining for this summer's space camp.
In 2019, the Space & Rocket Center brought in more than $40 million and more than one million visitors.
