Marshall County officials issue COVID-19 update Thursday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Guests are expected to include:
- Chairman James Hutcheson of the Marshall County Commission
- Ms. Judy Smith, ADPH North Alabama District
- Ms. Kathy Woodruff, Director of Nursing for Marshall Medical Centers
- Dr. Victor Sparks, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Marshall Medical Center North
- Anita McBurnett, Director, Marshall County Emergency Management
