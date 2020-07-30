Marshall County officials issue COVID-19 update Thursday

Marshall County leaders update latest on COVID-19
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 30, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 8:02 AM

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Guests are expected to include:

  • Chairman James Hutcheson of the Marshall County Commission
  • Ms. Judy Smith, ADPH North Alabama District
  • Ms. Kathy Woodruff, Director of Nursing for Marshall Medical Centers
  • Dr. Victor Sparks, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Marshall Medical Center North
  • Anita McBurnett, Director, Marshall County Emergency Management

