Marshall County Council on Aging hand out over 500 food boxes to families

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One local organization is lending a helping hand in Marshall County by providing families with the free food.
Since May, the Marshall County Council On Aging has been giving out free, healthy meals to families in need at Civitan Park in Guntersville.,
It’s part of their Farm to Families fund provided by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
The food boxes contain precooked meat, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, butter, cheese and milk.
Director of Marshall County Council on Aging, Jammy McElroy, said it’s an opportunity to help those in need during this time.
“Our senior centers are closed at this point in time, so our centers that used to provide meals within the center those people are home now. They’re elderly, they need food and there is younger people that need food. We have a foster family that come and pick up meals every week,” said McElroy.
Five hundred and sixty boxes of food were given out.
McElroy said there will be another food giveaway in August.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.