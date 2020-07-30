Huntsville mayor said city has $10-$15 million deficit, but has a plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mayor Tommy Battle announced the city is facing a $10 to $15 million deficit for this year in a work session on Wednesday.
The result, city officials asked department heads to do a limited hiring freeze to cut expenses.
Huntsville Finance Director Penny Smith said people are just trying to save money instead of spending it, after unemployment spiked in April. She said we need to remember that almost everyone has suffered financially, but we’ll get through this together.
“Huntsville is strong,” Smith said. “We have cornerstone employers and they are stable. Although we have seen unemployment rise we are stronger than most. Many now work from home and we have retained much of our income from our large employers.”
Smith also said housing sales and permits are actually doing well. She thinks the city can expect a slow recovery over the next six to eight months.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.