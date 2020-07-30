Huntsville City Schools to pay less for school resource officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, Huntsville school board members agreed to pay less for school resource officers.
This is due to in-person instruction coming to an abrupt halt back in March.
Since students weren’t in the building, school resource officers weren’t patrolling halls.
Since they weren’t used, that’s going to be reflected accordingly in the budget.
Board members said this will bring down the contracted amount from $1.3 million to $1.03.
Board members also want parents to know there are videos and other resources for remote learning on the school system’s website to help you out as you adjust.
Class begins Aug. 17.
