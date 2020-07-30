Drake State offering virtual learning, limited in-person classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even higher education programs are expanding virtual learning options.
There will be online classes and hands-on training when Drake State Community & Technical College opens in the fall.
Hands-on training and in-person classes will be limited to labs and certain assessments that cannot be done online.
All in-person learning will be done in very small groups with no more than five people.
It’s not much different than how the spring semester ended.
One student, Zachary White, says the school adapted well to the demands of the pandemic.
“At first it was a little rough. It was new for students and faculty. As time went on, it was easy to pick up on. The teachers were very accommodating,” he said.
The fall semester begins Aug. 17.
