Boaz police arrest 2 men following altercation involving a shotgun

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A fight involving a shotgun ended in two arrests in Boaz on Thursday.
The Boaz Police Department received reports of the ongoing fight shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a mobile home located on Bethsaida Road. When officers arrived on scene, they came into contact with 38-year-old Emanuel Alvira Catala.
Catala was in the front yard of the residence yelling and acting in an erratic manner. Officers stated he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers ordered the suspect to the ground but he refused.
Upon refusal, officers deployed tasers at the suspect but both were ineffective. The suspect then ran back inside the residence and refused to come out.
The complainant who had called said the suspect had been living with him after getting out of the Dekalb County Jail. He stated that they got into an argument over the suspect staying at his residence longer than he originally agreed. The complainant stated the argument then led to a physical altercation involving the suspect retrieving and pointing a shotgun at his head.
SWAT Officers were able to apprehend the suspect using an additonal taser on the front porch of the residence.
Another suspect was found hiding under the bed inside the residence. lsabela Lopez Gonzalez, age 38, was charged with obstructing a governmental operation and resisting arrest.
Catala was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing governmental operations and a warrant for failure to appear.
The shotgun the suspect used was located inside the residence with a round in the chamber and two other rounds loaded.
No suspects or officers were injured.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.