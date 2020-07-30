Athens library creates social distancing reading exercise for kids

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It's a unique way to read a story.
Athens leaders hosted a “storybook stroll” for kids Thursday.
Pages from a book were on display at businesses throughout downtown Athens. Kids were encouraged to walk to each site to read the next part.
The Athens-Limestone Public Library set up the event as a way to reach out to kids in this “new normal.”
“Right now, we are limited to the amount of patrons we can have in the library. And because of that, our summer reading has not been able to bring in the children that it usually does since we are limited. So we decided we would just take the library to the people,” said the library’s Anna Clem.
Clem says she believes parents are enjoying the storybook stroll just as much as the kids are.
