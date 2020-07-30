Arson suspect arrested in fire at Decatur Walmart

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a woman in connection to a fire that closed down the Walmart on Spring Avenue.
The fire was on July 22. The city of Decatur fire marshal determined the fire was started intentionally and deemed it arson.
Through the course of the investigation, Sarah Faye Polston was developed as a suspect and charged with first-degree arson.
Polston was arrested and taken to the county jail on a $30,000 bond per Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell.
