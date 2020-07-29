US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

"This will not be a typical U.S. Open in several respects," said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships. "Would it have been easier to simply cancel or even move the 2020 championship rather than play it in what has been the epicenter of the virus in our country? Possibly. But all of us at the USGA know how much the U.S. Open matters, and we weren't willing to give up on playing it at Winged Foot Golf Club so easily."