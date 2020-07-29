UAB doctor calls viral video claiming hydroxychloroquine is a cure ‘despicable’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is an Ivy league graduate with three decades of experience, and wants to make sure people are accurately informed.
A viral video about a drug called hydroxychloroquine was seen by millions of people before social media companies removed it from their platforms.
“What I think about that video, to be perfectly honest, as someone who does not usually say very judgmental things, is I think it is very irresponsible and despicable,” said Dr. Marazzo, who attended both Harvard and Yale.
Two main claims were made in the video, one that hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for COVID-19 and that mask-wearing is unnecessary.
“Getting up there and distributing information with the badge of their white coats and their degrees behind them, to me, it’s one of the few things that really, really upsets me,” she said.
She added that it violates the oath they took as doctors, the first part of which is "do no harm."
As for hydroxychloroquine, she says she wishes there were a cure, but there is not one yet.
“We have excellent high level evidence from clinical trials showing that it doesn’t work,” said Dr. Marazzo.
Dr. Marrazzo says the statements made in the video by those wearing white coats is simply not accurate.
“I am hugely disappointed in those people and I am glad that video is hopefully not being shared very much.”
