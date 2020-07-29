Tigers make the move to Class 4A

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - 2019 Region Champions. Madison County brought home a 5A region title, this season a new classification and region, as the Tigers move to Class 4A region seven.
“I think it’s just our work day in and day out,” Tigers head coach Scott Sharp said. “We don’t really talk about the future. We can control today. And I hope that the work ethic that was here prior to me even showing up. But it’s the toughness of the kids and the willingness to come out and sell out for their teammates is just kinda an expectation of the program that will continue from year to year.”
The Tigers had a potent offense a season ago that got the program to the quarterfinals of the playoffs last season. The 2020 edition of the Tigers may have to rely on the defense early on.
“We got a lot of guys, eight returning starters on defense, so we think that’s gonna be the stronghold of our football team. Offensively we got a lot of weapons to replace that we had last year, but we have some guys step in and we’ve had a good progression this summer of learning. And we feel like we’re in a good place right now. Still you just don’t know until you put the pads on and see who’s gonna block and tackle.”
Can another region championship be in the future for the Tigers? The 2019 edition of the Tigers set a standard for this year’s group to follow. Sharp hopes that the 2020 edition of the Tigers will continue to keep team first each and every game.
“I love our kids. Some days I don’t like them, but I love our kids,” Sharp said jokingly. “They work hard, they do what we ask them to do, and we’ve talked about it, and I’ve said this many times before, the success that we had last year was because we had a lot of kids that were unselfish, and they would do what was best for the team. I don’t know if we had that during all my time here, but hopefully our guys saw the fruit of the labors last year with those guys willing to do what’s best for the team, and hopefully we have the same this year.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.