Suspects in murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney indicted on federal kidnapping charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspects in the murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney have been indicted on federal kidnapping charges.
Separate indictments charge Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor.
Stallworth and Brown are also charged with capital murder.
McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill last October.
She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.
If convicted, Stallworth and Brown could face the death penalty.
