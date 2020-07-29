Nearly $500K already raised to save US Space & Rocket Center

“It’s an overpowering sense of awe and amazement that you have just coming on to this campus., and I see that day in and day out with our space campers. And then to take them into the Davidson Center to see the powerful engines of the Saturn V rocket right there, that close, how big they are, the eyes light up, the wonder comes out, and they ask a million questions and want the answers to all of them because they’re just craving that knowledge,” Carter said.