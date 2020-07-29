Nearly $500K already raised to save US Space & Rocket Center

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 10:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly $500,000 was raised within two days to help save a museum dear to the Rocket City, and to Alabama.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is on a campaign to raise $1.5 million or the facility may not stay open past October.

That’s partially due to losing all the revenue from Space Camp this summer.

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe raised more than $470,000.

Nathan Carter, a Space Camp mission support director, knows how valuable Space Camp is.

“It’s an overpowering sense of awe and amazement that you have just coming on to this campus., and I see that day in and day out with our space campers. And then to take them into the Davidson Center to see the powerful engines of the Saturn V rocket right there, that close, how big they are, the eyes light up, the wonder comes out, and they ask a million questions and want the answers to all of them because they’re just craving that knowledge,” Carter said.

He says his job is more than just a job. It’s a passion.

