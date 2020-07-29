Muscle Shoals athletics postponed

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Fall sports at Muscle Shoals City Schools are being postponed.
Superintendent Chad Holden sent a letter to the Alabama High School Athletic Association announcing the delay due to the pandemic.
This impacts all Muscle Shoals fall sports.
That means the Trojans’ varsity football games with Deshler on Aug. 20 and Florence on Aug. 28 will not be played as scheduled.
Muscle Shoals’ varsity football team will open the 2020 season on Sept. 4 at home against Decatur.
Earlier this week, the school board approved a 10-day delay in the start date. Muscle Shoals schools are set to reopen on Aug 20.
