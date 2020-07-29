Murdered Decatur teen’s case sent to grand jury

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect was in court Wednesday.
Shannon Thomas is charged with capital murder in a Fourth of July shooting that left 16-year-old Amari Deloney dead.
Investigators say Deloney was in a car with his friends when he was shot and killed on July Fourth. He was taken to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.
Thomas made his first appearance in a Morgan County courtroom Wednesday.
Decatur police detective Joshua Daniell testified, providing more details in the case.
Daniell said the shooting happened at the corner of Locust Street and 18th Avenue.
He said multiple witnesses saw Thomas go up to the car Deloney was in and shoot him. He also said Thomas admitted to shooting at the car in his witness statement.
WAFF 48 News spoke with Deloney’s family after court Wedensday.
His mother, Sheena Matthews, said Thomas took an angel away from them. She says it’s something they will never accept, and they want to see justice and see the person responsible serve their time.
Judge Charles Langham ruled Wednesday there is probable cause based on bullet recovery and witness statements that Thomas did fire into the car and kill Deloney.
Thomas’ case will be heard by a grand jury.
He’s currently being held with no bond.
