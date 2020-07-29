More active and cooler the next few days

We will see even better storm chances through the day on Thursday as we could have a few complexes roll through. Rainfall may be heavy at times on Thursday which will be with us through much of the day. Rain could be as early 6 to 7am in many spots. That will likely keep our temperatures into the low 80s. Friday and Saturday will bring a chance of storms as well, but they will be much more scattered and not as organized. Temperatures will still be into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front on Sunday will potentially bring us a slight break in the humidity as we move into next week. It is still not clear if the front will push through the Valley or pass just to our north and stall. If it passes through then we will see overnight temperatures next week fall into the mid to upper 60s.