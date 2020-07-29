Madison moms create ‘Safer-at-Home Schooling’ support group

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Parents listen Up! In less than month, your children will be back in the classroom.
Are you prepared to help your kids with virtual learning? If not, there is a support group that can help you.
To help parents with the transition, a group of moms from Madison created the ‘Safer-at-Home Schooling’ Facebook group.
“As we saw back in the spring the whole virtual learning was pretty confusing for parents and even though the schools have had time to plan longer, virtual will be very different as we start in a couple weeks. It’s not like home schooling, so we wanted parents to have support,” said Heather Morgan, group organizer.
Tara Bailey is also one of the organizers of the group. She said it has been beneficial for her after recently moving to the area.
“Through this whole process of the whole pandemic this was a chance for us to meet other families in a safe way and kind of control that safe pod of friends so we can socialize a little bit.,” said Bailey.
Chenoa and Drake Clark are also in the group. They live in Meridianville and is currently looking to find other families to cover the cost for a tutor and nanny, while keeping safety measures in mind.
“One of the things that we’ve found that people have different ideas about kind of what social distancing means and the levels of precautions they are taking. Some people kind of carry on with life with masks and on our end we are not going to grocery stores or restaurants, so we are trying to find people to match our level of precautions,” said Drake Clark.
In the group, a spread sheet is also provided for parents to include their zip code, kids age, grade level and interests.
As of now there are close to 2,000 members.
