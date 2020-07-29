Local tutor sees increase in business during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As parents get ready to send their kids back to the classroom, whether virtually or in person, some parents might be concerned about their students falling behind.
At Rocketcity Learning Center, Praveena Kommidi has seen a boost in business since the pandemic began.
She and a team of teachers work with all age levels and more than 80 students in total.
When Alabama schools first closed in late March, Kommidi went from having students do lessons once a week to multiple times a week. She said this helped keep structure in students’ lives after school had been cancelled.
“A lot of students enjoyed that because they got to see their teacher everyday, see their friends everyday and they were interacting,” she said.
Kommidi said with all the uncertainty around schools right now, many parents come to her business for a little bit more of certainty.
Kommidi has two students in local schools right now and said she knows the stress of the times and shares the concerns many other parents are dealing with.
“As a parent I’m not enjoying that uncertainty, but I’m not too worried because I know how to keep them on track,” Kommidi said. “I’m sure all the parents know how to keep them on track but won’t have time to do that with the uncertainty at their work, they are already stressed.”
Kommidi said she thinks she’ll see more parents reach out for tutoring services as the school year gets going and people begin to figure out what their student will need for this unusual year.
