Local school districts react to Gov. Ivey’s mask order

“Huntsville City Schools is aware of Gov. Kay Ivey’s comments from earlier today regarding in-person instruction. Many educators agree that in-person instruction is ideal for our students, but, as state education leaders have acknowledged, there are challenges that larger districts and communities are facing. The Huntsville-Madison County area is certainly one of those facing COVID-19 related challenges. When our Superintendent, Ms. Finley, made her announcement about the remote start of school, she stated that she thought it was the best way to support our community’s fight against the spread of COVID-19. By helping our community reduce the number of cases, we are helping push towards a safe situation to bring our staff and students back for in-person instruction.”