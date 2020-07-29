Limestone County Sheriff’s Office requests nearly $1 million budget increase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) requested almost $12 million in appropriations from the Limestone County Commission. The request would increase last year’s budget by nearly $1 million.
According to our news partners at the News Courier, LCSO Deputy Chief Fred Sloss presented the request during a recent series of budget hearings before the commission. The proposed budget is split across the sheriff’s office, jail, courthouse, school resource officers, and other projects. Much of the increase covers equipment replacement at the jail, aging patrol vehicles, and hiring new deputies.
In a written statement, Sloss detailed the need for at least eight new patrol vehicles.
“Vehicles with high mileage pose danger to the deputy driving and to the public being served,” Sloss said.
“In addition, the cost to maintain older fleet vehicles has caused over-spending in the budget for repairs and maintenance.”
“Without the purchase of vehicles, patrol cannot continue to provide the quality of service the citizens of Limestone County expect.”
Sloss also requested two new deputy sheriffs and a new administrative clerk on behalf of LCSO to help handle the growing demands that accompany a growth in industry and population within the county.
