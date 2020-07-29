Limestone County sheriff wants about $1M budget increase

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking the county commission for a bigger budget.
Blakely upped his budget request by about $1 million.
Some of that money would be spent on new patrol vehicles, hiring new deputies, and a new administrative staff member. The sheriff’s office also needs a software upgrade.
“There is one thing that is really essential. We’ve been having a lot of difficulty with some software and our CAD system. Our county’s IT director even recommends that we go to some new software that would help us be able to better serve the people of Limestone County and would also tie us in with the 911 center, the hospital and other agencies here in Limestone County,” said Blakely.
The request also included money for jail maintenance.
