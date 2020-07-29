Limestone County school officials talk about the new school year

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County school officials announced classes will begin in person on Aug. 7.
With reopening comes new changes.
Officials said about 2,000 students chose virtual learning, while 3,600 students chose traditional learning. School leaders also said outside visitors won’t be allowed in the school, and there will be no locker use for the first 30 days.
Randy Shearouse with Limestone County Schools said meal breaks will also look different at the start of the school year.
“Breakfast and lunch meals will be served using grab and go options,” Shearouse said. “I will tell you each school will handle that differently. Some schools have more space in the lunchroom so you may have more students in those lunchrooms and others have more space so they are using the gym space.”
Shearhouse said they will re-evaluate guidelines for schools after the first 30 days. He also said after hearing some people couldn’t enroll in virtual classes, they’re considering opening up registration again.
