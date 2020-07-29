Huntsville police investigate overturned tractor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the scene of an overturned tractor on Wednesday.
Police responded to the median near the southbound lanes of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway in the area of Kelly Cemetery Road.
According to HEMSI, the tractor was hit by a car around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tractor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway remain closed between Kelly Cemetery Road and Highway 53 while the investigation continues.
