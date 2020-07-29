HSV City Council agenda includes update on HPD policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Nearly two months after protestors took to the streets of downtown Huntsville in light of the killing of George Floyd, community members are continuing to review what happened those nights between protestors and police.
Tonight, Huntsville City Council is scheduled to provide an update on Huntsville Police Department’s current operation and policy.
The update comes weeks after the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council created an online forum, allowing community members to share their versions of what happened the nights of May 30 to June 5.
Since its release on July 9, the community portal has already seen more than 600 messages.
Tonight’s council meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m.
