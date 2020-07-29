Heavy rain showers possible Thursday and Friday

A wet end to the week is in store for North Alabama as multiple disturbances move through on Thursday and Friday. Rain showers will start to develop on Thursday morning with overcast skies and cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain showers could be heavy at times with an isolated strong thunderstorm or two being possible. Showers and storms will continue into Friday with more soaking rain potential. Some locations can easily see between one to three inches of rainfall by Friday night. Saturday also looks wet with more scattered to widespread rain showers. Isolated flooding may occur in areas that see very heavy rainfall, watch for rises is area creeks, streams and rivers.