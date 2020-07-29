Heavy rain showers possible Thursday and Friday

Rain showers and storms will likely start wo die down after sunset tonight but a few showers and some thunder may linger overnight, lows will be warm in the low to middle 70s.
A wet end to the week is in store for North Alabama as multiple disturbances move through on Thursday and Friday. Rain showers will start to develop on Thursday morning with overcast skies and cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain showers could be heavy at times with an isolated strong thunderstorm or two being possible. Showers and storms will continue into Friday with more soaking rain potential. Some locations can easily see between one to three inches of rainfall by Friday night. Saturday also looks wet with more scattered to widespread rain showers. Isolated flooding may occur in areas that see very heavy rainfall, watch for rises is area creeks, streams and rivers.
Sunday is trending much drier with less cloud cover, highs will make it into the middle 80s with just isolated shower chances. The long term temperature trend for the beginning of August is below average but the humidity isn’t leaving anytime soon.
